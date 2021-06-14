Drop-in playground program to begin June 21

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) will also offer a free drop-in playground program for youth ages 7-14 beginning June 21 at these parks:
- Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel Ave.
- Matson Park, 1110 South St.
- Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave.
- Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St.
- Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.
- King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
- Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.
Sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No registration is required to participate. Leaders will provide organized recreational activities but do not monitor when and with whom children arrive or leave.