RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services will begin its summer drop-in playground program with “Aloha Week” Monday, June 17.
Each neighborhood playground site will host a week of themed activities finishing with a luau at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 20. The luaus will feature games, music and food provided by the participants. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children.
Drop-in playgrounds for ages 7-13 are scheduled for nine weeks. There is no charge for the program and no registration is required.
Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at these locations:
- Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel Ave.
- Matson Park, 1110 South St.
- Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St.
- Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.
- King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
- Lakeview Community Center, 201 Goold St.
- Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.
Each playground site will be supervised by two college student leaders who are trained to facilitate a safe and diverse program. The leaders will provide organized recreational activities, weekly themed special events, games, field trips and inter-park sports competitions. The drop-in program does not provide a system to monitor when or with whom children arrive or leave.
Call 262-636-9131 for more information.
