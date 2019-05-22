Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services will begin its summer drop-in playground program with “Aloha Week” Monday, June 17.

Each neighborhood playground site will host a week of themed activities finishing with a luau at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 20. The luaus will feature games, music and food provided by the participants. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children.

Drop-in playgrounds for ages 7-13 are scheduled for nine weeks. There is no charge for the program and no registration is required.

Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at these locations:

  • Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel Ave.
  • Matson Park, 1110 South St.
  • Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St.
  • Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.
  • King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
  • Lakeview Community Center, 201 Goold St.
  • Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.

Each playground site will be supervised by two college student leaders who are trained to facilitate a safe and diverse program. The leaders will provide organized recreational activities, weekly themed special events, games, field trips and inter-park sports competitions. The drop-in program does not provide a system to monitor when or with whom children arrive or leave.

Call 262-636-9131 for more information.

