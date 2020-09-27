Drive-through pork chop dinner

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, will offer a fall pork chop dinner from 3 to 6 p.m Saturday, Oct. 10. Two drive-through-only options are available: A two-chop complete dinner or a pork chop only package of four grilled chops. Each option costs $15. The dinner includes two flame-grilled pork chops, baked potato, coleslaw, chunky applesauce, baked beans, roll and dessert.

Advance ticket purchases are recommended. To pre-order, call the church office at 262-878-2388 or visit yumc.org to reserve online. For phone orders, leave a call back number so the order can be confirmed. Tickets will be held until 5:30 p.m.

Car hops will deliver orders to cars. Highway 20 is closed east of the church.

