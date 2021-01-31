DRC seeks nominations for Achievement Awards

“Our downtown is the true heart and economic engine for our community, and we have all been encouraged by what our businesses and residents have accomplished during an incredibly tough year," said M.T. Boyle, DRC Board chairman. "It is our honor to award those who have inspired us to keep the faith and hope is alive for better times ahead.”

People can email nomination and description of why they are deserving of the award to Kruse at kkruse@racinedowntown.com. Nominations are due by Friday, Feb. The winners will be announced at the Downtown Racine Corporation’s State of the Downtown and Achievement Awards at 9 a.m. Feb. 25 via Zoom. The presentation agenda will consist of the State of the Downtown address, what’s to come in 2021 and the announcement of 2020’s Downtown Achievement winners.