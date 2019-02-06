Try 1 month for 99¢
bench

Benches with art will be the theme of this year's Downtown Racine Corp. public art project.

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. recently announced that this year's public art project will be benches with art focusing on the theme, "Racine's Past, Present and Future."

DRC is partnering with Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin for the first time in the public art project's 18-year existence in Downtown Racine. They will build the benches and a portion of the proceeds will go directly back to Veterans Outreach.

The DRC is currently seeking artists to create unique, kid- and family-friendly designs that will ultimately become bench art based on this year's "Past, Present, and Future" theme. To complete an application, go to racinedowntown.com.

A community art project like this could not be pulled off without the support from local businesses and organizations. It provides an opportunity to showcase our thriving art community, shops, galleries, museums, restaurants and lakefront by attracting thousands of visitors to the area throughout the summer months. To sponsor a public art bench, contact Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director, at kkruse@racinedowntown.com.

