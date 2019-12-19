DRC seeks achievement award nominations

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. is accepting nominations for the 2019 Achievement Awards in which individuals, businesses or organizations are recognized for their contribution to the vitality of Downtown Racine during the past year. Nominations are being accepted in the following categories:
- Downtown Showcase Award — An exciting event, person or organization that has helped attract visitors and/or residents and helped to improve the overall image of downtown as an exciting, dynamic, happening place.
- Corporate Citizenship Award — An individual who has been a catalyst in improving downtown; has provided service to the downtown community and has worked tirelessly to promote downtown.
- Best New Small Business Award — A new retail shop, gallery or restaurant that has captured the attention of the marketplace and helped enhance downtown.
- Downtown Champion Award — A business or organization that is the ultimate citizen, supporting downtown through employment, facilities and sponsorship.
- CPR Award – The redevelopment of a downtown building or property that has helped enhance the overall downtown neighborhood and revitalize the area.
“A thriving downtown doesn’t happen by accident," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "It takes the vision, partnership and commitment. These awards are an opportunity for the DRC to honor the people and businesses that have that passion for our downtown.”
Nominations are due by Friday, Jan. 10. The winners will be announced at the Downtown Racine Corp.’s State of the Downtown and Achievement Award presentation at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the Johnson Building Learning and Development Center, 555 Main St. The presentation agenda will also consist of the State of the Downtown address and what’s to come in 2020.
To submit a nomination, go to racinedowntown.com or email kkruse@racinedowntown.com.