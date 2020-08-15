DRC receives 2020 National Main Street Accreditation

“Working with the Main Street program has helped catapult downtown Racine by integrating the best practices and strategically utilizing resources that aid in redevelopment,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. “Twenty-four businesses opened in downtown in 2019, and although 2020 has been challenging, we look forward to an even stronger downtown in the future. We continue to create more vibrancy and generate more economic activity and efficiency around our existing infrastructure of historic, beautiful buildings on the lakefront than any other portion of our community. We are thrilled to be an affiliate Main Street America.”