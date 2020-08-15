DRC receives 2020 National Main Street Accreditation

RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program. Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s 860 Nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have dedicated themselves to strengthening their communities,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of the National Main Street Center. “These Accredited Main Street programs have proven to be powerful engines for revitalization by sparking impressive economic returns and preserving the character of their communities. During these challenging times, these Main Street programs will be key to bringing economic vitality back to commercial districts and improving quality of life during the recovery process.”
Downtown Racine Corporation’s performance is evaluated by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s Main Street program which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 rigorous performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.
“Working with the Main Street program has helped catapult downtown Racine by integrating the best practices and strategically utilizing resources that aid in redevelopment,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. “Twenty-four businesses opened in downtown in 2019, and although 2020 has been challenging, we look forward to an even stronger downtown in the future. We continue to create more vibrancy and generate more economic activity and efficiency around our existing infrastructure of historic, beautiful buildings on the lakefront than any other portion of our community. We are thrilled to be an affiliate Main Street America.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!