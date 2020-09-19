 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DRC planning safe Halloween festivities
0 comments

DRC planning safe Halloween festivities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DRC planning safe Halloween festivities

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corporation is planning to host several fun Halloween themed activities from Oct. 17-31, including a scavenger hunt, trick or treating and pumpkin decorating.

A self-guided Halloween themed scavenger hunt will provide family fun to answer questions based on spooky findings in store windows. Scavenger hunt forms can be downloaded at RacineDowntown.com or picked up at the Downtown Racine Corporation office, 425 Main St., beginning Oct. 15. Completed forms can be dropped off to the DRC office and be entered to win one of three kid’s prize packs.

The annual Candy Crawl will take place on the weekends from Oct. 17-31 to ensure smaller crowd sizes. Kids are encouraged to dress in costume and trick or treat at over 25 businesses from 11 a.m.to 4 p.m. on Oct. 17, 18, 24, 25 or 31. The scavenger hunt map includes the Candy Crawl giveaway locations.

In addition, free small pumpkins and decorating kits will be given out on a first come, first serve basis at The Maple Table, 520 Main St. Kids are encouraged to utilize the tables on Monument Square to complete their pumpkin creations.

“Expanding on last year’s new Candy Crawl, we have found a way for kids in our community to still have their Halloween fun while staying safe, said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corp. "While Downtown I encourage you to shop and dine. Our small businesses need your support now more than ever.” 

+1 
Kelly Kruse

Kruse
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Faith & Community

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News