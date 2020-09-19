DRC planning safe Halloween festivities

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corporation is planning to host several fun Halloween themed activities from Oct. 17-31, including a scavenger hunt, trick or treating and pumpkin decorating.

A self-guided Halloween themed scavenger hunt will provide family fun to answer questions based on spooky findings in store windows. Scavenger hunt forms can be downloaded at RacineDowntown.com or picked up at the Downtown Racine Corporation office, 425 Main St., beginning Oct. 15. Completed forms can be dropped off to the DRC office and be entered to win one of three kid’s prize packs.

The annual Candy Crawl will take place on the weekends from Oct. 17-31 to ensure smaller crowd sizes. Kids are encouraged to dress in costume and trick or treat at over 25 businesses from 11 a.m.to 4 p.m. on Oct. 17, 18, 24, 25 or 31. The scavenger hunt map includes the Candy Crawl giveaway locations.

In addition, free small pumpkins and decorating kits will be given out on a first come, first serve basis at The Maple Table, 520 Main St. Kids are encouraged to utilize the tables on Monument Square to complete their pumpkin creations.

“Expanding on last year’s new Candy Crawl, we have found a way for kids in our community to still have their Halloween fun while staying safe, said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corp. "While Downtown I encourage you to shop and dine. Our small businesses need your support now more than ever.”

