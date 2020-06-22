DRC offers web-based historic tours of Downtown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. is offering a socially distanced, self-guided historic tour of Downtown Racine with a web-based, mobile-friendly tour guide.

Participants can explore Downtown Racine’s preserved architecture and learn about the businesses that have occupied these historic buildings through the years.

The self-guided tour is available anytime of the DRC’s mobile-friendly website, racinedowntown.com/historical-walking-tour/. Participants can start at any point on the tour, which highlights buildings located primarily on Main and Sixth streets.

Tour guides are voiced by recordings of Joan Roehre and Rich Smith from the Over Our Head Players. Those on the tour have the option to read or listen to the descriptions at each stop.

Buildings featured on the tour can be identified by the window clings with the historic walking tour logo.

