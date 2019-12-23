DRC hosts annual Downtown Blanket Drive

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. is conducting its third Downtown Blanket Drive Jan. 2-18.

New or gently-used blankets can be dropped off at the DRC office, 425 Main St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Blankets will also be accepted on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, during the Fire and Ice Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 18.

Last year, DRC collected 100 blankets that were donated to the Hospitality Center, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO) and Racine County Jail. This year, the DRC is encouraging the Racine community to double the number of blankets collected. The blankets will be donated to the same charities and organizations.

