DRC extends deadline for public art project artists

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. public art project will feature an outdoor game set which includes a giant 3-foot Jenga and a cornhole game set to be painted by student artists.

Due to school closures, the deadline to submit applications has been extended to April 10. Artists will be notified by April 13 and games will be available for pickup that day. The deadline to return finished art projects is June 12.

The game sets will be displayed from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays beginning June 19 during live music at Monument Square through mid-September. The public will be encouraged to play them at no charge. Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin will build the game sets and will receive a portion of the proceeds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schools and student artists will receive $100 for supplies. Schools can do it as a team or a student artist can create their own. Artists will have the image of their game sets posted on Downtown Racine’s website, racinedowntown.com. A plaque will be attached to the cornhole with the artist and/or school’s name and sponsor’s name. In addition to the thousands of residents and visitors who will view and play the games all summer long, the artists and sponsors will be recognized in the DRC’s walking tour brochure which is available throughout the summer.