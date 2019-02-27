RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. collected blankets during the Fire and Ice Festival on Monument Square Feb. 2 for citizens in need.
Of the items collected, about one third were amassed by Milaeger's in the weeks leading up to the event. The items were an assortment of new, used and even some homemade. More than 50 blankets and more than 50 warm accessories (mittens, gloves, scarves and coats) were collected.
Donations were transported to the Racine County Jail where they were laundered by inmate workers. The items were then donated to the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and the Hospitality Center.
