DRC asks for public art back

RACINE — This summer marks the 21st year of public art in Downtown Racine. Many people in the community have contributed to the legacy of this project which both supports local artists and invests in the vitality of Downtown Racine.

With the arrival of the 21st anniversary year, the DRC regrets that past pieces were not retained as samples from each year both for nostalgia and to present the eclectic mix of artwork through the years for all to enjoy, especially since Racine is one of only a few communities throughout the United States that have sustained a public art program for so many years consecutively.

The current program gives donors the option of sponsoring a piece that will continue to be displayed annually as long as it remains in good condition. As the DRC is covered going forward, it is hoping to build the collection to reach back to 2001.

In order to fill in the gap, the DRC is asking people who have supported this program in the past to consider donating their artwork back to the DRC. The supporter's gift would be acknowledged on a plaque on the artwork.

Those that own a past piece of Downtown Public Art and are willing to donate it back to be displayed in future summers are asked to contact the DRC office at events@racinedowntown.com or call 262-634-6002.

