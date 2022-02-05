DRC announces State of the Downtown and Achievement Award winners

RACINE — With a standing room only crowd, more than 125 people attended the Downtown Racine Corp.’s annual State of the Downtown and Achievement Award presentation Jan. 26 at Red Onion Cafe, 555 Main St.

Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director, announced new things for 2022 as well as recapped the accomplishments of 2021 on topics from business development, marketing, downtown events, and clean and safe initiatives. Some highlights included:

A record-breaking 33 new businesses opened in 2021 (10 in 2020, 24 in 2019, 23 in 2018)

DRC hosted 65 event dates in 2021. Some notable new events included Chili Ice Walk, Seltzer Stroll and Candy Hop

DRC won second place Best Co-Op Marketing in the WI Main Street Awards for its Holiday Gift Guide

Downtown was marketed in a multitude of platforms which included 59 print ads, 15 TV appearances and now has a social media following of over 20,000 followers.

Notable new items in 2022 will include a portable stage for live music on Monument Square, Hotel Verdant will begin construction, and Wisconsin and Lake Avenues will be converted to 2-way traffic.

DRC announced that its 21st year of public art will feature rocking chairs.

“To be able to share this type of information to the large audience that we had was truly exciting, especially given the tremendous diversity of the stakeholders in attendance,” said Kruse. “We look forward to sharing additional updates as significant progress is made during 2022 and beyond. Downtown is the true heart of our community.”

This event also celebrates individuals and organizations that helped excel Downtown Racine throughout 2021. The winners of this year’s Downtown Achievement Awards were announced at the State of the Downtown. More than 50 nominations were received this year.

Dimple Navratil received the Corporate Citizenship Award which goes to an individual who has been a catalyst in improving downtown; has provided service to the downtown community and has worked tirelessly to promote downtown.

Littleport Brewing Co. received the Best New Small Business Award that goes to a new retail shop, gallery or restaurant that has captured the attention of the marketplace and helped enhance downtown.

Joey and Anna LeGath were awarded the Downtown Champion Award. It goes to a business or organization that is the ultimate citizen, supporting downtown through employment, facilities and sponsorship.

KDS Construction accepted the CPR Award for the redevelopment of a downtown building or property that has helped enhance the overall downtown neighborhood and revitalize the area.

Twin Dragon Games received an honorable mention.

The entire presentation can be viewed on the Downtown Racine Corp. Facebook page.

