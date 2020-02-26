DRC announces Jenga, cornhole as public art project, 2nd project to be announced in March

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. has announced its 19th annual public art project, which this summer will feature outdoor game sets, a giant 3-foot Jenga and a cornhole game set.

They will be displayed from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays during live music at Monument Square from June through mid-September. The public will be encouraged to play them at no charge. Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin will build the game sets and will receive a portion of the proceeds.

DRC is seeking student artists and/or schools (elementary to college) to create unique and fun designs for the two game sets.

Schools and student artists will receive $100 for supplies. Schools can do it as a team or a student artist can create their own. Artists will have the image of their game sets posted on Downtown Racine’s website, racinedowntown.com. A plaque will be attached to the cornhole with the artist and/or school’s name and sponsor’s name.

In addition to the thousands of residents and visitors who will view and play the games all summer long, the artists and sponsors will be recognized in the DRC’s walking tour brochure which is available throughout the summer.

