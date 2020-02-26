DRC announces Jenga, cornhole as public art project, 2nd project to be announced in March

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. has announced its 19th annual public art project, which this summer will feature outdoor game sets, a giant 3-foot Jenga and a cornhole game set.
They will be displayed from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays during live music at Monument Square from June through mid-September. The public will be encouraged to play them at no charge. Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin will build the game sets and will receive a portion of the proceeds.
DRC is seeking student artists and/or schools (elementary to college) to create unique and fun designs for the two game sets.
Schools and student artists will receive $100 for supplies. Schools can do it as a team or a student artist can create their own. Artists will have the image of their game sets posted on Downtown Racine’s website, racinedowntown.com. A plaque will be attached to the cornhole with the artist and/or school’s name and sponsor’s name.
In addition to the thousands of residents and visitors who will view and play the games all summer long, the artists and sponsors will be recognized in the DRC’s walking tour brochure which is available throughout the summer.
Fan favorite voting will take place all summer long and the winner of that contest will receive a $100 downtown gift certificate and bragging rights.
This will be one of the two different public art projects in Downtown for the summer of 2020. The second will be announced in early March and open to artists of all ages.
“We are excited to have schools battle it out with their artistic creations," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "This will be a fun, interactive public art project that families will be able to enjoy and play all summer long."
To be considered, send email to Lfarrington@racinedowntown for an application or visit racinedowntown.com/events.
The application submission deadline is March 15 and artist notification is March 17. Game pickup will be available March 20 and the deadline for finished game sets will be May 20.
Sponsors are also needed to make this public art project a reality. Contact Kruse at kkruse@racinedowntown.com.