RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. collected approximately 400 warm accessories for citizens in need during the Holiday Parade’s pre-parade festivities on Monument Square Nov. 11.
“We asked the community to come together to help those less fortunate during the holiday season, and the response was tremendous," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "It’s great when we (as a nonprofit) are able to help other nonprofits in our community fulfill their mission as well.”
Of the items collected, about one-third were amassed by Milaeger's, Chick-fil-A and Sew ‘n Save in the weeks leading up to the event. The items were an assortment of new and used, including more than 200 hats, many of which were hand-knit. Other items included mittens, gloves, scarves and coats.
The accessories were laundered by inmate workers in the Racine County Jail laundry room. They were then donated to the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and The Hospitality Center for less fortunate citizens of Racine County.
The Downtown Racine Corp.'s next drive will be a blanket drive in conjunction with the second annual Fire and Ice Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 19 on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. From Jan. 1-20, donations can also be brought to the DRC office, 425 Main St., or Milaeger’s locations. As a thank you for donations, Milaeger’s will provide a coupon for a free cup of regular coffee for every blanket donated.
