DRC accepting nominations for 2021 Achievement Awards

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. is accepting nominations for the 2021 Achievement Awards in which individuals, businesses or organizations are recognized for their contribution to the vitality of downtown during the past year.

Nominations are being accepted for the following categories:

Downtown Showcase Award — An event, person or organization that has helped attract visitors and/or residents and helped to improve the overall image of downtown as an exciting, dynamic, happening place.

Corporate Citizenship Award — An individual who has been a catalyst in improving downtown; has provided service to the downtown community and has worked tirelessly to promote downtown.

Best New Small Business Award — A new retail shop, gallery or restaurant that has captured the attention of the marketplace and helped enhance downtown.

Downtown Champion Award — A business or organization that is the ultimate citizen, supporting downtown through employment, facilities and sponsorship.

CPR Award — The redevelopment of a downtown building or property that has helped enhance the overall downtown neighborhood and revitalize the area.

“A thriving downtown doesn’t happen by accident," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "It takes the vision, partnership and commitment. These awards are an opportunity for the DRC to honor the people and businesses that have that passion for our downtown.”

“Our downtown is the true heart and economic engine for our community, and we have all been encouraged by what our businesses and residents have accomplished during an another incredibly tough year," said M.T. Boyle, DRC Board chairman. "It is our honor to award those who have inspired us to keep the faith and hope alive for better times ahead.”

Email nomination and description of why they are deserving of the award to: kkruse@racinedowntown.com. Nominations are due by Friday, Jan. 7. Winners will be announced at the Downtown Racine Corp.’s State of the Downtown and Achievement Awards at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Johnson Building, 555 Main St. The event is free and open to the public. People are encouraged to RSVP by Jan. 19 to lshockley@racinedowntown.com or call 262-634-6002.

The 2020 Achievement Award winners were as follows:

Downtown Showcase Award — Yoga Roots Racine for Bend and Brew

Corporate Citizenship Award — Stan and Mary Anderson/Venmo Challenge

Best New Small Business Award — Taeja Vu’s on Main

Downtown Champion Award — Festival Foods

CPR Award — Smok’d on the Water

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0