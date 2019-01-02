RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. is accepting nominations for the 2018 Achievement Awards in which individuals, businesses or organizations are recognized for their contribution to the vitality of Downtown during the past year.
Nominations are being accepted for these categories:
- Downtown Showcase Award — An exciting event, person or organization that has helped attract visitors and/or residents and helped to improve the overall image of Downtown as an exciting, dynamic, happening place.
- Corporate Citizenship Award — An individual who has been a catalyst in improving Downtown; has provided service to the Downtown community and has worked tirelessly to promote Downtown.
- Best New Small Business Award — A new retail shop, gallery or restaurant that has captured the attention of the marketplace and helped enhance Downtown.
- Downtown Champion Award — A business or organization that is the ultimate citizen, supporting Downtown through employment, facilities and sponsorship.
- CPR Award — The redevelopment of a Downtown building or property that has helped enhance the overall Downtown neighborhood and revitalize the area.
To submit a nomination, visit racinedowntown.com or email kkruse@racinedowntown.com.
Winners will be announced at the DRC annual meeting and Achievement Award presentation at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Johnson Building Learning and Development Center, 555 Main St. The presentation agenda will consist of reflections on 2018 accomplishments, what’s to come in 2019 and the announcement of 2018’s Downtown Achievement winners.
The 2017 Achievement Award winners were as follows:
- Downtown Showcase Award — Tony Bigonia
- Corporate Citizenship Award — GLR Law Firm and Indian Motorcycle of Racine
- Best New Small Business Award — The Nash
- Downtown Champion Award — Jim Venturini
- CPR Award — Butcher & Barrel Gastropub
