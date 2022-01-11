Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations planned

These events will be held in commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17:
- The 14th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will be held at noon at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine. The theme for the free event is “Where Do We Go from Here? Chaos or Rebuilding Our Community.” The guest speaker will be Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.
- The 28th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Celebration will be hosted from noon to 1 p.m. by Gateway Technical College. The theme is "Nonviolence or Nonexistence." People can join virtually at gtc.edu/mlk.
- Carthage College is celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. with a livestream community gathering from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. It will feature speakers from student organizations, alumni and faculty, including Carthage College President John R. Swallow and Julius Crump, post-doctoral fellow. The contributions and hard work of a few students will be acknowledged by scholarships being bestowed upon them. Alumni dancers Raven Dockery and Austin Winter will present a dance performance. Current students from Carthage’s music theater program, such as soloist Rayven Craft, will also be singing pieces with accompaniment by Professor Matthew Hougland. To join the livestream, go to carthage.edu/multimedia. For more information, call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 or go to https://go.evvnt.com/983519-0.