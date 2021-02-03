 Skip to main content
Downtown Racine publishes online Valentine’s gift guide
Downtown Racine publishes online Valentine's gift guide

RACINE — Downtown Racine has created a new way to shop and support local businesses for Valentine’s Day via an online gift guide.

The website is a collaborative effort created by Downtown Racine Corp. and The Journal Times. Visitors of the site can view 65 gift ideas, all from local businesses in Downtown Racine. In addition, all businesses have curbside pickup as an option and many have delivery.

The interactive site has multiple gift ideas from retail shops, service industry, restaurants and bars. Everything from clothing, jewelry, gift baskets, toys, gift cards and cocktail kits is available.

Go to RacineDowntown.com/downtown-gift-guide.

