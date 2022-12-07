Downtown Racine Corporation accepting nominations for 2022 Achievement Awards

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. is accepting nominations for the 2022 Achievement Awards in which individuals, businesses or organizations are recognized for their contribution to the vitality of downtown during the past year.

Nominations are being accepted for the following categories:

Downtown Showcase Award — An event, person or organization that has helped attract visitors and/or residents and helped to improve the overall image of downtown as a dynamic, happening place.

Corporate Citizenship Award — An individual who has been a catalyst in improving downtown; has provided service to the downtown community and has worked tirelessly to promote downtown.

Best New Small Business Award — A new retail shop, gallery or restaurant that has captured the attention of the marketplace and helped enhance downtown.

Downtown Champion Award — A business or organization that is the ultimate citizen, supporting downtown through employment, facilities and sponsorship.

CPR Award — The redevelopment of a downtown building or property that has helped enhance the overall downtown neighborhood and revitalize the area.

“A thriving downtown doesn’t happen by accident. It takes the vision, partnership and commitment," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "These awards are an opportunity for the DRC to honor the people and businesses that have that passion for our downtown.”

Email nomination and description of why they are deserving of the award to: kkruse@racinedowntown.com. Nominations are due by Jan. 3. The winners will be announced at DRC's State of the Downtown and Achievement Awards at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Red Onion Cafe, 555 Main St. It's free and open to the public. People are encouraged to RSVP by Jan. 4 via email at events@racinedowntown.com or call 262-634-6002.