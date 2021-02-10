Downtown Racine Corp.'s 20th public art project is bistro table and chairs

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s 20th annual public art project will feature 25 decorated bistro table and chairs sets which will be displayed and available for use throughout Downtown Racine from June through mid-September.

“We’re so proud that we are one of only a few communities in the entire nation that has displayed a public art project in downtown for 20 consecutive years,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.

Kruse explained that the DRC’s choice of functional art for this year’s project was guided not only with the desire to beautify downtown, but also to help with the added need for outdoor seating and dining due to the pandemic.

The DRC is currently seeking 25 artists to create unique, kid and family friendly designs that will adorn the table and chairs. Selected artists will receive $100 for supplies. All artists will have a photo of their table set posted on DRC’s website and included in a walking tour brochure. A plaque will also be attached to the table to recognize the artist and sponsor’s names.