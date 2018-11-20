RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. is hosting a holiday window decorating competition for businesses that have chosen to participate.
Now through Monday, Dec. 17, participating businesses with the use of lights, decorations and paint, have and will transform their window displays for the competition. The public is invited to visit their favorite location to cast an in-person ballot. Visitors can also vote online by liking the photo of favorite windows on the DRC Facebook page under the “Holiday Window Decorating Competition” photo album. A winner will be decided based on a combination of in-person ballot votes and Facebook likes.
Participating downtown businesses include: Art Metals Studio, 332 Main St.; Dimple’s Imports, 416 Main St.; Funky Hannah’s, 324 Main St.; Gendlin, Liverman & Rymer, 246 Main St.; Lakeview Pharmacy, 516 Monument Square; Legacy on Main, 240 Main St.; Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, 306 Main St.; Lornacopia, 310 Sixth St.; Northern Lights Gallery, 423 Main St.; Orange Thread Collection, 210 Third St.; Pepi’s Pub & Grill, 618 Sixth St.; Twice Baked Pottery, 320 Main St.; Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.; Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St.; RG Natural Babies, 430 Main St.; Sugar Shack Sweet Shoppe, 530 Monument Square; and Uncorkt, 240 Main St.
