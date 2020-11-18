Downtown Racine announces holiday window decorating contest

RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. will host its third annual holiday window decorating competition Nov. 20 through Dec. 20.

“The merchants went the extra mile this year to make it more festive for our community with their incredible window displays,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. “We encourage you to spend the day safely shopping and dining in downtown, while enjoying the plethora of holiday lights and decorations.”

These participating businesses who, through the use of lights, decorations and paint, have transformed their window displays for the competition: American Shaman CBD, Art Metals Studio, Brickhouse, Carriage House, Dewey’s, Dimple’s Imports, Downtown Racine Corporation, Gold Diamond & Design, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Pepi’s, Plumb Gold, Plumb Silver, RG Natural Babies, SheaBrojae’s Natural Expressions, Tangles Salon and Twin Dragon Games.

People can stop in any location to cast an in-person ballot vote. People can also vote online by liking the photo of their favorite window on the DRC Facebook page under the Holiday Window Decorating Competition photo album. A winner will be decided based on a combination of in-person ballot votes and Facebook likes.

