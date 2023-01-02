Downtown Racine Achievement Award presentation Jan. 17

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corporation’s State of the Downtown and Achievement Award presentation at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Red Onion Café, 555 Main St.

The presentation agenda will consist of the State of the Downtown address and the announcement of 2022’s Downtown Achievement winners. Some of the highlights during the address will include business development updates, capital improvements, economic impact of events and what will be new in 2023.

“This is an opportunity to share downtown’s recent success and celebrate the people, sponsors and organizations that have made a difference," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "We will reflect on the silver linings of 2022 and look ahead to the unprecedented opportunities we will have in 2023.”

“We admire and applaud all the innovation, creativity and hard work that our downtown businesses have demonstrated this past year," said Tim Mason, DRC Board chairman. "We want to celebrate not just the award winners but all of those who strive to make Racine’s downtown the heart of our community."

The Downtown Achievement winners are selected by the public through emailed submissions. More than 50 nominations were submitted this year. The nominations categories include Downtown Showcase Award, Corporate Citizenship Award, Best New Small Business Award, Downtown Champion Award and CPR Award.

This is event is free and open to the public. Free drinks and appetizers will be served. To make a reservation, send email to events@racinedowntown.com.