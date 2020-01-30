Downtown blanket drive doubles last year’s total

RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. has announced that 205 blankets were collected throughout the month of January for the organization’s Downtown Blanket Drive — 100 more than last year.

The donations were given to local charities including the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, or HALO; the Hospitality Center; and Veteran’s Outreach of Wisconsin. Because of the great response, blankets were also donated to the Shalom Center and Wisconsin Humane Society’s Racine location.

“We asked the community to come together to help those less fortunate, and the response was tremendous,” stated DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse. “It was heartwarming seeing so many individuals drop off blankets before and during the (Fire and Ice) Festival, many of which were brand new.”

The blanket drive was promoted through the website racinedowntown.com and DRC’s Facebook page, and the Racine community responded by delivering blankets to the DRC office.

“This is yet another example of how the DRC has been for Veteran’s Outreach and for the almost 400 veterans we serve,” stated Fiona Murphy, director of development at Veteran’s Outreach of Wisconsin.

