Downtown blanket drive doubles last year’s total

RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. has announced that 205 blankets were collected throughout the month of January for the organization’s Downtown Blanket Drive — 100 more than last year.
The donations were given to local charities including the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, or HALO; the Hospitality Center; and Veteran’s Outreach of Wisconsin. Because of the great response, blankets were also donated to the Shalom Center and Wisconsin Humane Society’s Racine location.
“We asked the community to come together to help those less fortunate, and the response was tremendous,” stated DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse. “It was heartwarming seeing so many individuals drop off blankets before and during the (Fire and Ice) Festival, many of which were brand new.”
RACINE — The Racine Writer-In-Residence (WIR) program announces that Jenny Maurer is the eighth member of WIR.
Spencer Szuta of Oak Creek works on his shark ice carving Saturday afternoon during the Downtown Racine Corp. Fire and Ice Festival. During the festival, DRC collected more than 200 donated blankets for local charities.