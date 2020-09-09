Douglas Avenue Lighting grant program offered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Douglas Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) is announcing a major expansion of its current outside lighting grant program.

The Douglas BID is now offering new or upgraded outside lighting on the buildings of qualifying businesses or commercial properties. This lighting installation will be at no cost to the businesses/property owner.

The purpose of this program is to enhance the look and safety of Douglas Avenue. Properties on Douglas Avenue from State Street to 3 Mile Road are eligible.

The Douglas BID is working with Racine Neighborhood Watch to implement this program. Businesses who wish to have outside lighting installed on their buildings can call Racine Neighborhood Watch at 262-635-3327 for information on the program..

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0