Donations wanted to benefit area veterans

YORKVILLE — Yorkville United Methodist Church is requesting donations to benefit area veterans to be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in church parking lot, 17645 Old Yorkville Road (63rd Drive just north of Highway 20).

The following items are requested:

Food: 3-pound coffee, granola bars, microwave popcorn, individually bagged chips

Cleaning supplies: Disinfecting wipes, bleach, hand sanitizer, floor cleaner

New clothing items: Sweat pants and sweat shirts (both 2X to 4X), colored T-shirts (2X to 4X), jackets, gently used or new (2X to 4X), winter hats and gloves

Gift cards: Pick ‘N’ Save, Piggly Wiggly, Kwik Trip

Safe no-contact collection boxes will be set up in the church parking lot, but volunteers following safety guidelines will be present if assistance is needed. This event is sponsored by the Nurture-Outreach-Witness (NOW) Team of the church. For more information, call 262-994-7709 or 262-878-2388.

Items collected will be donated to the Veterans Housing and Recovery Program which is an active facility with up to 40 veterans residing in Fairchild Hall (formerly at Cottage 16) on the grounds of Southern Wisconsin Center in Dover.

