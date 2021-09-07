 Skip to main content
Donations wanted for care kits
RACINE — In response to the critical needs around the world due to recent disasters, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., is collecting items to complete Lutheran World Relief baby care kits and personal care kits.

Baby care kits include two cotton T-shirts; two long- or short-sleeved gowns or sleepers without feet; two receiving blankets; four flat fold cloth diapers; one jacket, sweater or sweatshirt with hood or include a cap; two pairs of socks; one new or gently used dark hand towel; two to three bath size bars of gentle soap equaling 8-9 ounces in original wrapping. Size needed is up to 24 months.

Personal care kits include new or gently used dark bath towel approximately 27 inches by 52 inches, two to three bath size bars of soap equaling 8-9 ounces, adult size toothbrush in original packaging, sturdy comb and metal nail clippers.

People are asked to call the church office at 262-637-5671 to set a date/time to drop off items. Monetary donations are also welcome to purchase needed items. The deadline for items is Thursday, Sept. 30.

