Donations sought for student scholarships

RACINE — Racine Local Businesses Inc. (RLB) is a charitable and educational organization that awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors who will be entering college.

RLB saw a need in the community and decided that helping students with their education expense was the best way to make Racine a more attractive place to work, live and raise a family once students finish college.

The committee is made up of a varied group of committed business owners and retirees, including individuals with long careers in nursing, social work, education, law enforcement, finance and real estate.

The name Racine Local Businesses Inc. was chosen in hopes that other businesses would join them by giving back to the community. RLB's goal is to one day give full tuition scholarships.

To make a donation or sponsor a scholarship, send or bring a check or money order payable to Racine Local Businesses Inc. to one of these Tri City National Bank branches: 2704 Lathrop Ave., Racine, WI 53405; 4708 Northwestern Ave., Racine, WI 53406; or 3900 Erie St., Racine, WI 53402.

For more information, contact George Nicks Sr., president, at 262-880-4718.

