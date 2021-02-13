 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donations for Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus matched up to $75,000
0 comments

Donations for Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus matched up to $75,000

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New Humane Society shelter (copy)

Stephanie Nespoli, Wisconsin Humane Society's philanthropic advisor for the Racine campus, talks about the main lobby for adoptions inside the new WHS shelter at 8900 16th St., Mount Pleasant, in March of 2020. The temporary sign in the background points to the Ruud Family Foundation Adoption Center.

 Michael Burke

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) announced that the Ruud Family Foundation and Ted Sokoly & Nancy Toll are matching all donations made to its Racine campus this year, up to $75,000.

“We are blown away by the generosity of the Ruuds, as well as Ted and Nancy, who have championed our work in the Racine community,” said Anne Reed, Wisconsin Humane Society president and CEO. “Animals in the community depend on our lifesaving programs and services, and these incredible donors are helping to inspire additional gifts to support animals and families in Racine County.”

The WHS Racine Campus, located at 8900 16th St., is open for adoptions by appointment and has resumed limited vaccine clinics and spay/neuter services. The building continues to be closed to general public traffic due to the pandemic; WHS hopes to offer public tours in the spring. WHS has also hired a youth programs coordinator at the Racine campus to develop and launch programs for children in the local community.

The new facility is double the size of the former Chicory Road location and includes state-of-the-art veterinary space, expanded dog and cat housing, a community room, and outdoor walking paths on its five acres. The shelter also includes separate entrances for people seeking adoption services versus those in need of surrender services, care for lost animals or end-of-life euthanasia services.

To double the impact of support for the animals and families of Racine County, go to wihumane.org or contact Stephanie Nespoli at 262-554-6699, ext. 5009, or email snespoli@wihumane.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why breakfast is the key to losing weight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News