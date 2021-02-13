Donations for Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus matched up to $75,000

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) announced that the Ruud Family Foundation and Ted Sokoly & Nancy Toll are matching all donations made to its Racine campus this year, up to $75,000.

“We are blown away by the generosity of the Ruuds, as well as Ted and Nancy, who have championed our work in the Racine community,” said Anne Reed, Wisconsin Humane Society president and CEO. “Animals in the community depend on our lifesaving programs and services, and these incredible donors are helping to inspire additional gifts to support animals and families in Racine County.”

The WHS Racine Campus, located at 8900 16th St., is open for adoptions by appointment and has resumed limited vaccine clinics and spay/neuter services. The building continues to be closed to general public traffic due to the pandemic; WHS hopes to offer public tours in the spring. WHS has also hired a youth programs coordinator at the Racine campus to develop and launch programs for children in the local community.