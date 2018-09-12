MOUNT PLEASANT — Trevor Morgan, a local American Family Insurance agent and veteran, is collecting donations for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Smolenski Park, 438 S. Stuart Road.
John Clay, former running back for the Wisconsin Badgers, will be in attendance for a special question and answer session and to give free autographs.
Donations of the following items will be accepted for homeless veterans: Spaghetti sauce, Chef Boyardee, canned fruit cocktail, fruit, ketchup and mustard, pancake mix, syrup, jelly, rice, milk, eggs, butter, cheese, coffee, creamer, toilet paper, paper towel, dish soap, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, cleaning supplies, full-size toiletries, new socks, new undershirts, new underwear, gas cards, grocery store gift cards and bus passes.
For every three items a person donates, their name will be entered into a drawing to win a Wisconsin Badgers autographed football.
Emergency vehicles will be on display and the public will be able to meet K-9 units and talk with local officers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.