MOUNT PLEASANT — Trevor Morgan, a local American Family Insurance agent and veteran, is collecting donations for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Smolenski Park, 438 S. Stuart Road.

John Clay, former running back for the Wisconsin Badgers, will be in attendance for a special question and answer session and to give free autographs.

Donations of the following items will be accepted for homeless veterans: Spaghetti sauce, Chef Boyardee, canned fruit cocktail, fruit, ketchup and mustard, pancake mix, syrup, jelly, rice, milk, eggs, butter, cheese, coffee, creamer, toilet paper, paper towel, dish soap, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, cleaning supplies, full-size toiletries, new socks, new undershirts, new underwear, gas cards, grocery store gift cards and bus passes.

For every three items a person donates, their name will be entered into a drawing to win a Wisconsin Badgers autographed football.

Emergency vehicles will be on display and the public will be able to meet K-9 units and talk with local officers.

