Donate lights for Union Grove holiday tree

UNION GROVE — The Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce invites residents to donate a new string of multicolored LED lights for the Christmas tree in Village Square to be lit on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Light strings are due by Nov. 11. They can be dropped off at the chamber office at the village municipal building, 925 15th Ave. The office is staffed on most Tuesdays and Thursdays or there will be a box outside the door for the lights. People should include their name with the donation.