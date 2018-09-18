RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will hold a reuse-your-shoes event as part of Make a Difference Day activities on Saturday, Oct. 20.
Athletic shoes will be collected in barrels from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lots of the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., and the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
This program allows citizens to donate used athletic shoes to save landfill space and help conserve resources. All brands of used, dry, mud-free athletic shoes will be accepted. Shoes with metal parts, cleats, spikes, thongs, sandals, pumps, dress shoes, boots, shoes in plastic bags or tied together will not be accepted.
