FRANKSVILLE — Raymond Christian Fellowship, 8638 Highway K, will again be a drop off site for Operation Christmas Child.

The church will be accepting shoeboxes filled with gifts for children from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 23, 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 24 and 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 25.

The donated shoeboxes will be sent around the world to children who often don't know what it is to receive gifts.

