Dominican sisters celebrate milestone anniversaries

RACINE — Twelve Racine Dominican sisters who live at Siena Retreat Center recently celebrated milestone anniversaries in ministry. On June 26, the Dominican community honored these women who together have served Racine and other communities in Wisconsin and beyond. The jubilarians include:

75 years

Sister Cecile Boehmer was born in Madison and received a bachelor’s degree in education from the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, Minn., a master’s degree from Notre Dame and a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She was an elementary, high school and college teacher for nearly 50 years at schools in Wisconsin, Michigan and New Mexico, including St. Mary and St. Sebastian in Racine. Boehmer played in the Siena Orchestra and was a longtime Racine Zoo volunteer.

Sister Bernadine Pohl (Bernita) was born in Fowler, Mich., and received a bachelor’s degree in education from Dominican College in Racine and a master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She was a teacher for more than 25 years at schools in Wisconsin and Michigan, including St. Rita, St. Mary and Holy Name in Racine. Pohl also served a nursing assistant, pastoral minister and hospital chaplain. She has been a lifelong parish volunteer and taught English as a second language.

70 years

Sister Rose Marie Anthony (James Marie) was born in Detroit, Mich., and received a bachelor’s degree in education from Dominican College and a master’s degree in education from Marquette University in Milwaukee. She taught in schools in Wisconsin and Michigan for more than 40 years, including Holy Name in Racine. Anthony also taught at Alverno College in Milwaukee, was the children’s program director for the Oak Creek Public Library and the librarian at several Catholic schools.

Sister Kathleen Bohn (Marie Raymond) was born in Racine and received a bachelor’s degree in education from Dominican College and a master’s degree from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. Bohn taught at schools throughout Wisconsin, including St. Rita and Holy Name in Racine. She was also involved in religious education and pastoral ministry for several parishes. Bohn also served at the Siena Retreat Center as the associate director of programming. She lives in Racine.

Sister Mary Ann Pohl (Bernard Ann) was born in Fowler, Mich., and attended classes at Aquinas College in Michigan and Dominican College. She received her LPN from Kenosha Technical College and worked in the dietary departments of Villa St. Ann in Oconomowoc, St. Catherine Convent in Racine and St. Clement Convent in Center Line, Mich. Pohl served as an LPN for many years at St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine and was also a healthcare assistant for her fellow sisters.

Sister Alice Pittz (Aloysius) was born in Dodgeville and received a bachelor’s degree in education from Dominican College and master’s degrees in education and religious studies from St. Louis University. She was a teacher at schools in Wisconsin and Michigan for more than 16 years, including St. Rita and St. Patrick in Racine. Pittz then moved into parish ministry including religious education and pastoral care. Pittz also trained and became a chaplain at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Sister Alice McCormick (Dennis) was born in Appleton and received a bachelor’s degree in education from Dominican College. She was a teacher for nearly 15 years in schools throughout Wisconsin, including St. Joseph and St. Catherine’s High School in Racine. After teaching, McCormick worked as a legal secretary for Constantine, Christensen and Krohn in Racine for nearly 20 years. She also worked in the finance office for the Racine Dominicans.

Sister Jean Ackerman (Philip Marie) was born in Valley City, N.D., and received a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College and a master’s degree from the American Conservatory of Music in Chicago. Ackerman had a lifelong passion for music and teaching. She was a music teacher, parish musician, liturgist and music minister at schools throughout Wisconsin, Tennessee, Virginia and Minnesota for more than 50 years, including serving as a campus minister at Vanderbilt University and Virginia Commonwealth University. She was also president of the Racine Dominicans.

60 years

Sister Dorothy LeNoble (Germaine) was born in Little Chute and received a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College and an associate degree from Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton. She was a teacher for more than 16 years at schools throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. After teaching, she worked as an assistant administrator at Our Lady of the Oaks in Pewaukee and then worked as a bookkeeper and accountant. LeNoble was a volunteer for the Senior Companion Program for many years.

Sister Jean Ferstl (Vincent) was born in Plain and received a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College and a master’s degree from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn. She was a teacher for more than 18 years at St. Catherine’s High School in Racine. She then transitioned into parish ministry, locally at St. Rose. Ferstl served in leadership for the Racine Dominicans as a vice president and ran the Sponsorship Office. She was also a volunteer at the Eco-justice Center in Caledonia.

Sister Anne Morehouse (Cajetan) was born in Madison and received a bachelor’s degree in education from Dominican College. She was a teacher for more than 22 years in schools throughout Wisconsin, including St. Mary, Stephen Bull and Mitchell Elementary in Racine. She also taught in the Menomonee Indian School District in Keshena before working in pastoral ministry for Native Americans in the Diocese of Marquette, Mich. Morehouse was the executive director of Bethany Apartments and the vocations director for the sisters. She also ran the Siena card shop for many years.

Sister Karen Vollmer (Annuncia) was born in Joliet, Ill., and received a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College, master’s degrees from Mundelein College in Chicago and Regis College in Denver and a doctor of ministry degree from the Graduate Theological Foundation. She has a passion for faith education and was a teacher and religious education teacher in schools throughout Wisconsin and Michigan for more than 22 years, including Holy Name and St. Catherine’s High School in Racine. Vollmer also worked in pastoral ministry and faith formation for many years before becoming the Racine Dominican vocations director.