KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Caregiver Coalition is sponsoring a presentation by Rachel Selking, long-term care ombudsman supervisor with the State of Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long Term Care, to share information about the state ombudsman program.
It will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, in Room N2 at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road (use entrance A).
A long-term care ombudsman works with residents and their families to promote and protect the rights of long-term care consumers, helping them to achieve their expected quality of care and quality of life. Selking will discuss:
- How families can best address concerns of their loved ones living in facilities
- How to successfully express concerns
- What to expect of the ombudsman program
To register to attend or for more information, call the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 262-605-6646.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.