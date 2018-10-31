Try 1 month for 99¢

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Caregiver Coalition is sponsoring a presentation by Rachel Selking, long-term care ombudsman supervisor with the State of Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long Term Care, to share information about the state ombudsman program.

It will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, in Room N2 at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road (use entrance A).

A long-term care ombudsman works with residents and their families to promote and protect the rights of long-term care consumers, helping them to achieve their expected quality of care and quality of life. Selking will discuss:

  • How families can best address concerns of their loved ones living in facilities
  • How to successfully express concerns
  • What to expect of the ombudsman program

To register to attend or for more information, call the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 262-605-6646.

