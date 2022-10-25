Documentary film on substance abuse to be shown

RACINE — The 13th annual Help & Hope Conference on Substance Use Disorders is screening and discussing "The Anonymous People," the feature documentary film about the 23.5 million Americans living in long-term recovery from addiction to alcohol and other drugs. It takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Great Lakes room of the Racine Building at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St.

There is no admission fee. To see the film trailer, go to youtube.com/watch?v=bqoEtUn0Agw.

The Help & Hope Conference on Substance Use Disorders will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Gateway. For more information and to register, go to gtc.edu/help-hope-conference.