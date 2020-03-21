Dobrowski earns rank of Eagle Scout

CALEDONIA — Brett J. Dobrowski, 18, has achieved the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, that of Eagle Scout. He is a member of Troop 161, sponsored by St. Rita Catholic Church, and his scoutmaster is Tim Falendysz.
Dobrowski, son of Ronald A. and Michelle M. Dobrowski of Caledonia, has held the leadership positions of patrol/troop quartermaster, troop scribe, assistant patrol leader, patrol leader, Leadership Corps, senior patrol leader and assistant senior patrol leader.
He has earned the Arrow of Light, 30 merit badges, the Totin Chip and one Eagle palm. Dobrowski has attended Life to Eagle Training and attended Troop Junior Leadership Training. He was also a member of the Order of the Arrow at the level of Brotherhood.
Dobrowski attended Robert S. Lyle Summer Camp for three years and Camp Freeland Leslie for four years. He was also part of Trek 725-K at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico in 2017.
Dobrowski’s Eagle Scout service project benefited the Caledonia Historical Society by making a split wooden walkway so the museums would be more accessible to the public. The project consisted of digging out the area moving in materials and placing wooden planks on top to create an aesthetically pleasing wooden walkway directly inbetween the museums. Dobrowski led his fellow scouts, friends and family in more than 147 man-hours to complete the project.
Dobrowski, a senior at Horlick High School, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Parkside to further his education in criminal justice and has the ultimate goal of becoming an FBI agent.
Dobrowski will receive his Eagle badge during a Troop 161 court of honor ceremony.