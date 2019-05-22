RACINE — In just 24 hours, 350 donors raised more than $39,000 for Racine County nonprofits during Do More 24 Racine.
Do More 24 is an annual 24-hour fundraising and volunteering event organized by United Way of Racine County. It ran for its second year from noon May 16 to noon May 17. The event was open to any registered nonprofit in Racine County and provided local nonprofits the tools and resources needed for successfully recruiting volunteers and digital donors.
Do More 24 gained steam quickly, reaching $9,000 before the event timer started on May 16. By the end of May 17, Do More 24’s total of $39,000 raised had surpassed the results the event’s first year in 2018, when community members raised nearly $36,000 for 50 participating nonprofits.
This year, the funds raised supported a total of 55 nonprofits. The organizations that raised the top five highest amounts were the Racine Zoological Society, Eco-Justice Center, Racine/Kenosha Vocational Ministry, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Inc. — and in first place, acting as one team, the Hospitality Center, HOPES Center of Racine and Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, which raised a total of $8,875. In addition, the majority of participating organizations raised at least $100.
Extra funding was just one of the ways Do More 24 enabled the community to give back. Volunteers from Johnson Foundation, Johnson-Keland Management and the community contributed hands-on to the work of participating organizations throughout the county, collaborating on projects such as sorting food at the Racine County Food Bank, painting at Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and assembling backpacks full of books for Schools of Hope students.
The goal of the event was to find additional ways to celebrate the spirit of giving throughout Racine County and to help build capacity and create greater impact for the nonprofits that support our community. Do More 24 provides a website, marketing templates, and all other tools nonprofits need to run a successful campaign that easily enable community organizations to raise funds and engage volunteers to strengthen their work of supporting Racine County.
“Do More 24 is a chance to build new relationships between the organizations and community members who make this community a great place to live and work,” said Rodney Prunty, United Way of Racine County president. “Racine County is full of generous people who are truly passionate about serving our community; Do More 24 simply taps into that spirit to build bridges between the volunteers, donors, and nonprofits who might not have seen a way to reach each other before.”
To provide continued support to participating nonprofits, Do More 24 Racine’s website will remain open for donations until May 31. Go to domore24racine.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.