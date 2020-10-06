DNR accepting seedling orders

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Reforestation Program is accepting seedling orders from Wisconsin forest landowners for trees and shrubs to be planted in spring of 2021.
Seedlings grown at the state nurseries are used for reforestation and conservation plantings on private, industrial and state/county forest lands. A minimum order consists of a packet of 300 trees or shrubs of the landowner’s choosing in increments of 100 of each species, or 500 shrubs or 1,000 tree seedlings. Seedlings can also be purchased by youth groups and educational organizations for their reforestation and conservation planting projects.
“The DNR Division of Forestry grows 3 to 5 million seedlings annually,” said Joseph Vande Hey, DNR reforestation team leader at the Wilson State Nursery in Boscobel.
“Planting trees or shrubs is a great way to improve wildlife habitat, increase land value, reduce soil erosion, produce future wood products and improve the overall aesthetics of your property,” Vande Hey said.
While the state nurseries have strong inventories of many different conifer, hardwood and shrub seedlings, Vande Hey suggests ordering as early as possible. “Some species sell out quickly, especially now that those affected by the previous year’s tornadoes and windstorms are completing their cleanup efforts. These landowners are now looking to replace their lost forests.”
Forest landowners may create an order using the online form found on the DNR website, https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/TreePlanting, or by printing the order form and mailing it to the Griffith Nursery: 473 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin 54494.
Along with the online form, customers can also find the following items on the reforestation section of the DNR website:
- Current tree and shrub inventory.
- An FAQ page with payment details and more.
- Tree planting tips.
- A list of private nurseries in case the state’s inventory of a desired species is depleted.
In addition to growing seedlings for use in Wisconsin, the reforestation program participates in research efforts, including tree improvement, nursery soils, nursery insect and disease and reforestation monitoring efforts. DNR nurseries also purchases tree seeds collected by state residents.
For more information, contact the Griffith State Nursery at 715-424-3700.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!