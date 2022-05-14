Discovery World’s educational schooner highlighted at next RLAMPS Education Night

RACINE — Those attending the May 24 Racine Lighthouse and Maritime Preservation Society (RLAMPS) Education Night will learn how Discovery World’s schooner, the Denis Sullivan, brings Wisconsin’s rich maritime history to life.

Photographer Chris Winters, who works with Discovery World Science and Technology Center in Milwaukee, will give an overview of Wisconsin’s maritime history and then talk about how the museum’s three-masted schooner has educated and delighted people for 20 years.

“It’s the only floating example of a traditionally rigged, three-masted Great Lakes schooner in the world,” Winters says. “They were used as the dump trucks and passenger ships and everything else that needed to happen in the latter half of the 19th Century.”

The schooner was the brainchild of community-minded people in Wisconsin who recognized in the 1990s that Wisconsin’s maritime history was at risk of being lost.

“A lot of cities had turned their backs on their greatest natural resource, the waterfront,” Winters says. “The founders of the Wisconsin Lake Schooner Association got together and asked ‘“How can we change that mindset?” and hit on building a tall ship to reconnect the population with the lake.”’

It took 10 years to build the 137-foot, three-masted, oak-hulled schooner. It was completed in 2000. About 400 volunteers worked under the guidance of a core group of professional shipwrights to build it.

Winters became the ship’s — and Discovery World’s — official photographer by a fortunate quirk of geography. He was an apprentice commercial photographer at the time, and the lab where he developed his film in those pre-digital days was close to the site where the Denis Sullivan was being built.

“I started wandering down to where the ship was being built,” Winters says. “They needed construction photos and head shots of the staff and volunteers. I never imagined it would turn into a full-time job.”

He’s also published a coffee table history of the ship, “Schooner Days,” which is available at runninglightpress.com.

Sullivan history

For 20 years, the Denis Sullivan, named after a celebrated 19th century ship captain, has helped thousands of people in Wisconsin and other states learn about the important role that schooners played in the development of the Great Lakes region. Its excursions range from two-hour sails to days-long educational journeys for teenagers and adults, according to Discovery World’s website.

“It’s become iconic, something that not every city has,” says Winters.

He’s sailed abord the Sullivan hundreds of times, which, while an accurate reproduction of a 19th century schooner, boasts sophisticated navigation and safety equipment. She sails with a professional crew of 10 and can carry up to 50 passengers.

“It’s a bit like adventure camping,” Winters says. “It’s not a Carnival cruise. You’re asked to help out, stand a watch, and eat with a crew on longer transits. It really is a unique experience, especially if you can get the weather to cooperate.”

Unfortunately, the pandemic hit Discovery World — and the Denis Sullivan — hard. The boat hasn’t sailed in two years, and will not return in 2022.

“We were on track to have our most successful year ever when the pandemic hit,” Winters says. “The boat has been laid up for two years and we can’t afford to operate it safely due to the financial fallout of the pandemic.”

He’s hopeful that the graceful schooner with her 10 billowing sails will be soon be once again skimming through the waters of the Lake Michigan.

“It’s a window into the history of any one of the cities from Chicago to Sturgeon Bay,” Winters says. “The Denis Sullivan is a living, breathing reminder of how we came to be here.”

RLAMPS Education Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St., and livestreaming on YouTube (go to rlamps.org). The cost is $5. To register, email rsvp@rlamps.org or call 262-639-8135.

