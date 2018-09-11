Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — "Discover Wisconsin," a long-running tourism TV show, will shine the spotlight on Racine County in an encore presentation of the episode “Racine County — Come Stay Awhile.” The program is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 on Fox Sports Wisconsin, and 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 23 on WITI-TV (Fox 6). 

The show begins in Burlington with host Eric Paulsen. He discovers the Burlington Liars Club, the downtown Farmers Market, the Browns Lake Aquaducks, the Burlington Christmas parade, and learns about ChocolateFest and Burlington’s history as “Chocolate City, USA.”

Next is Racine, where Paulsen visits the Racine Art Museum (RAM), which houses the nation's largest collection of contemporary crafts and offers art camps and classes for children of all ages. There is also a stop at the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, which offers programs for children, adults, and those with memory loss and dementia.

Host Collin Geraghty takes viewers to Apple Holler in Yorkville for some apple- and peach-picking, horseback riding, and dining and shopping at the restaurant and country store, which is open year-round.

Geraghty’s last stop is The Christmas House Bed & Breakfast in Racine. He learns how the house got its name, visits with fellow guests and hears from innkeeper Pamela Deskins.

The episode is also available for online streaming at discoverwisconsin.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments