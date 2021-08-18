 Skip to main content
Disaster preparedness training for youth offered
Disaster preparedness training for youth offered

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine is conducting free disaster preparedness training for youth from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11.

The event is open to 40 youth volunteers ages 11-18. They are looking for 10 actors and 30 youth to be trained.

Youth volunteers will receive training in the history of 9/11, first aid (no certification), and search and rescue. The Racine Fire Bells will explain how they volunteer for fire services.

Training will be provided by the Volunteer Center and members of area fire departments. Lunch will be provided.

Youth should sign up by Sept. 2. Send email to Sarah Webb at teamleader@volunteerracine.org.

