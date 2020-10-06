Disability awareness observed in October

RACINE — Society’s Assets joins the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy and many other organizations in celebrating the 75th observance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
This year’s commemoration offers people, organizations and legislators an opportunity to raise awareness about disability employment issues and recognize the impact of individuals with disabilities not only in Wisconsin but across the country.
“Although National Disability Employment Awareness Month provides a platform to recognize the work of individuals with disabilities, their contributions should be recognized year-round,” said Karl Kopp, executive director of Society’s Assets.
All businesses should continue to commit to fostering an inclusive workforce, one in which all people are recognized for their abilities and talents.
People who have a disability and need help may call 800-378-9128.
