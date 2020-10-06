 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Disability awareness observed in October
0 comments

Disability awareness observed in October

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Society’s Assets joins the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy and many other organizations in celebrating the 75th observance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

This year’s commemoration offers people, organizations and legislators an opportunity to raise awareness about disability employment issues and recognize the impact of individuals with disabilities not only in Wisconsin but across the country.

“Although National Disability Employment Awareness Month provides a platform to recognize the work of individuals with disabilities, their contributions should be recognized year-round,” said Karl Kopp, executive director of Society’s Assets.

All businesses should continue to commit to fostering an inclusive workforce, one in which all people are recognized for their abilities and talents.

People who have a disability and need help may call 800-378-9128.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Mr. Dad: When empty nest fills up again
Faith & Community

Ask Mr. Dad: When empty nest fills up again

Dear Mr. Dad: Almost exactly a year ago, my husband and I sent our last child off to college. We were thrilled. Our house is paid off, and we'd just started thinking about selling it and traveling around the country and the world. Then COVID hit, and everything changed. Our youngest's college closed, and she had to come home. Then our oldest lost his job, and now he's back in his old room, too. Of course, we want to be supportive of our kids, but we're starting to feel a little resentful that we've had to give up our plans. What can we do?

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News