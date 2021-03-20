Devin Spaulding earns rank of Eagle Scout

RACINE — Devin Spaulding of Racine has achieved the highest in the Boy Scouts of America, that of Eagle Scout. Spaulding is a member of Scout Troop 142, sponsored by Bartlett Youth Foundation. He is the grandson of Dean and Sandy Dickbreder.

Spaulding, 18, started his scouting career in Cub Scout Pack 142, crossing over to Boy Scout Troop 142 in 2014. As a scout, Spaulding has earned all of his ranks under the leadership of scoutmasters Bill Schroeder and Jon Antonneau; with the support and encouragement of his other adult leaders. He has earned 32 merit badges, which includes the 21 which are required to become an Eagle, including the Freeze Out Award and World Conservation Award. By earning these additional merit badges, Spaulding has also earned the Bronze and Gold Eagle Palms.

Spaulding’s favorite part of scouting has been camping. An avid camper, Spaulding has attended troop campouts in Wisconsin including state parks, Camp Rokilio, Camp OhDaKoTa, Robert S. Lyle Scout Reservation, Ed Bryant Scout Reservation and Glacier’s Edge. He has also attended Civil War reenactments in Plymouth and canoed on the Rock River. One of his merit badges, cycling, required cycling 50 miles between Sparta and Elroy.