Dental office to hold diaper drive

RACINE — Familia Dental, 5201 Washington Ave., Suite A, is hosting a diaper drive March 15-20 for Diaper Depot & More. A dropbox is on site for donations.

Diaper Depot & More is part of a nonprofit organization who provides diapers and wipes to agencies on a monthly basis. Its mission is to help diminish the diaper poverty one family at a time. For more information, go to diaperdepotandmore.com.