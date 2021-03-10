 Skip to main content
Dental office to hold diaper drive
Dental office to hold diaper drive

RACINE — Familia Dental, 5201 Washington Ave., Suite A, is hosting a diaper drive March 15-20 for Diaper Depot & More. A dropbox is on site for donations.

Diapers (especially size 6 and 7), baby wipes, and ointment are being collected.

Diaper Depot & More is part of a nonprofit organization who provides diapers and wipes to agencies on a monthly basis. Its mission is to help diminish the diaper poverty one family at a time. For more information, go to diaperdepotandmore.com.

