Dental office to hold diaper drive

Proposals must be received by noon March 26. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will award up to $30,000 in grant funding; requests can be between $5,000 and $50,000. Each proposal must include a cover page, a completed budget template and a project description.

Applications can be found online at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/BuyLocalBuyWisconsinGrants.aspx.

Ktown Connects podcast focuses on Kenosha

KENOSHA — Lifelong Kenosha residents Donny Stancato and Jason Hedman have taken their support of local businesses, well-known individuals, historians and more to the podcast airwaves with their show, Ktown Connects Podcast.

Each week, Stancato and Hedman sit down for an hour-long in depth interview with a fellow Kenoshan and talk about their lives and what they love about their hometown. But the hosts try not to take themselves too seriously, they exhibit a light atmosphere which allows their guests to open up and have a little fun while they record their show in the closed dining room of a local pizzeria.

“We love our town, we love the people here, and Ktown Connects is a celebration of Kenosha, Wisconsin,” Hedman said.