Dental office to hold diaper drive
RACINE — Familia Dental, 5201 Washington Ave., Suite A, is hosting a diaper drive March 15-20 for Diaper Depot & More. A dropbox is on site for donations.
Diapers (especially size 6 and 7), baby wipes, and ointment are being collected.
Diaper Depot & More is part of a nonprofit organization who provides diapers and wipes to agencies on a monthly basis. Its mission is to help diminish the diaper poverty one family at a time. For more information, go to diaperdepotandmore.com.
Free food, pancakes today at church
KENOSHA — Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 5927 37th Ave., will be distributing free food bags and a pancake breakfast to go at 9 a.m. today. Items will be delivered to cars in the parking lot.
Women invited to join golf league
YORKVILLE — Women golfers are invited to join either a 18-hole or nine-hole Tuesday AM Golf League at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.
Plans are to begin the season with a luncheon on April 27, pandemic permitting. League starts May 4.
To sign up or for more information, contact Barb Hanke at 262-497-7244 or email bhanke@wi.rr.com
Humane Society vaccine clinic
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus, 8900 16th St., will hold a vaccine clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
Appointments are required. If a person is bringing more than one animal, they will need to request an appointment time for each animal.
To best prepare for the clinic these tips should be followed:
- Wear a mask or face covering.
- Dogs should be on a leash and cats in a carrier.
- Bring the animal’s prior vaccine history if they have any. A signed rabies certificate is the only acceptable form of proof for prior rabies vaccines.
- Animals must be healthy, not pregnant, and able to be safely handled.
- The animal’s guardian must be present to give vaccination consent.
Costs are: Distemper, $15; rabies, $15; bordetella, $20; microchip, $25.
To make an appointment, go to wihumane.org. For more information, call 262-554-6699.
Explore state parks with challenge
BRIGHTON — The Bong Naturalist Association announces the Wisconsin Friends Explore Challenge 2021.
The Friends of Wisconsin State Parks are hosting an event to challenge visitors to explore its state properties. Family and friends can connect while learning new ways to discover Wisconsin’s parks, trails, forests and recreation areas.
The Challenge begins on Spring Equinox, March 20, and ends on the Fall Equinox, Sept. 22. There are 22 Challenges in 11 categories including hiking, camping, photography, community service at parks, paddle sports and many others.
There is no fee to enter but purchase of a state park vehicle admission sticker and/or trail pass is required. Participants must complete at least one challenge to get a participation certificate. Each time a challenge is completed the household name is entered into a final drawing for prizes. The more challenges completed, the more chances to win.
Register online or with the downloadable logbook. People can photos of their adventures and submit them for potential inclusion in the annual Natural Resource Magazine calendar contest.
Visit Wisconsin Friends Explore for more information and a downloadable logbook at https://sites.google.com/view/wisconsin-friends-explore/home.
Conservancy seeks votes to win challenge
CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy has been nominated by the Racine Zoo for the 2021 Milwaukee Chapter of the American Association of Zookeepers (MAAZK) Conservation Challenge.
MAAZK is a nonprofit organization made up of professional zoo keepers and interested others dedicated to professional development and conservation efforts. Animal areas each nominated a conservation organization of its choosing.
The competition will run through March 22nd. The organization with the most votes will receive online fundraising support from AAZK and a portion of any funds raised will be matched by AAZK.
To vote, go to surveymonkey.com/r/PHNMGD8.
The Caledonia Conservancy’s mission: “Committed to preserving land for future use. We connect people to nature education, enhancing quality of life through public access to equestrian and recreational trails. We strive to build a sustainable community through conservation, stewardship, education, outreach and partnerships with neighborhoods, schools, businesses and government.”
For more information, go to caledoniaconservancy.org.
Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grants available
Wisconsin businesses and farmers who are looking to grow within local markets are encouraged to apply for a Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grant.
To qualify, applicants must be individuals, groups or business involved in Wisconsin production agriculture, food processing, food distribution, food warehousing, retail food establishments or agricultural tourism operations. Since the grant began in 2008, there have been more 450 applications submitted. Of those applicants, 76 projects have been funded all over Wisconsin. Previous grant recipients have generated nearly $10 million in new local food sales, created and retained more than 200 jobs and assisted thousands of producers and markets.
Proposals must be received by noon March 26. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will award up to $30,000 in grant funding; requests can be between $5,000 and $50,000. Each proposal must include a cover page, a completed budget template and a project description.
Applications can be found online at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/BuyLocalBuyWisconsinGrants.aspx.
Ktown Connects podcast focuses on Kenosha
KENOSHA — Lifelong Kenosha residents Donny Stancato and Jason Hedman have taken their support of local businesses, well-known individuals, historians and more to the podcast airwaves with their show, Ktown Connects Podcast.
Each week, Stancato and Hedman sit down for an hour-long in depth interview with a fellow Kenoshan and talk about their lives and what they love about their hometown. But the hosts try not to take themselves too seriously, they exhibit a light atmosphere which allows their guests to open up and have a little fun while they record their show in the closed dining room of a local pizzeria.
“We love our town, we love the people here, and Ktown Connects is a celebration of Kenosha, Wisconsin,” Hedman said.
“We are just looking for ways to help out our community. All the funds we generate are put back into promoting the show, or for the many giveaways we host on social media which further help push local businesses into the consciousness of everyone in Kenosha,” Stancato added.
Ktown Connects Podcast is available for free on nearly every podcast provider including Spotify, Google and Apple. For more information, go to ktownconnects.com.