RACINE — The Democratic Party of Racine County (DPRC) will hold its annual awards banquet Sunday, May 19, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. A social hour begins at 4 p.m., followed by dinner at 5 p.m. The public is invited.
Special guest is Analiese Eicher, One Wisconsin Now and One Wisconsin Institute executive director. OWN works on issues such as fighting the trillion dollar student loan debt crisis and protecting the right to vote.
Ethel Gates has been named the 2018 Democrat of the Year. This award recognizes the person who has supported democratic principles, promoted the DPRC to the community and beyond, supported Democratic candidates for elected positions, participated in related political events in a positive way and who lives by the principles of the organization.
Gates has been an active member of DPRC for many years and has been a strong voice for labor. She has served on labor boards and is currently serving on the DPRC Executive Board. Gates has been a stalwart presence at DPRC meetings and encourages others, especially younger people, to get involved.
Melissa Warner has been selected to receive the Phyllis Dresen Award. This award honors a person who has worked to further democratic principles by his/her efforts in the community, state and/or nation.
Warner has been a member of DPRC and a champion for Racine’s environment. She has dedicated her time to a number of environmental organizations and is a founding member of the Root-Pike-Watershed Initiative Network where she was part of the planning group that helped write the Root River Watershed Restoration plan. Warner might best be known for her work ridding Racine of invasive plants and insects.
The cost is $50 to attend the banquet. Tickets are available at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2019banquet or by mailing a check payable to the DPRC, P.O. Box 081825, Racine, WI, 53408.
