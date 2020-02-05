Democratic Party plans awards banquet

RACINE — The Democratic Party of Racine County will hold its annual awards banquet Sunday, March 8, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. The organization will present two annual awards, and the event will feature noted journalist and author John Nichols.

The 2019 Democrat of the Year award goes to Susan Sheldon. This award recognizes a person who has supported Democratic principles, promoted the Democratic Party of Racine County (DPRC) to the community and beyond, supported Democratic candidates for elected positions, participated in related political events in a positive way and who lives by the principles of the organization.

Sheldon has been a stalwart democratic force in the Burlington area for years, helping in every aspect of elections. She has found candidates, helped get signatures to get them on the ballot, knocked on doors, found office space and recruited volunteers to help get candidates elected.

The Spirit of Democracy awardee is Gloria Rogers. This award honors a person who has worked to further Democratic principles by his/her efforts in the community, state and/or nation.