Democratic Party plans awards banquet

RACINE — The Democratic Party of Racine County will hold its annual awards banquet Sunday, March 8, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. The organization will present two annual awards, and the event will feature noted journalist and author John Nichols.
The 2019 Democrat of the Year award goes to Susan Sheldon. This award recognizes a person who has supported Democratic principles, promoted the Democratic Party of Racine County (DPRC) to the community and beyond, supported Democratic candidates for elected positions, participated in related political events in a positive way and who lives by the principles of the organization.
Sheldon has been a stalwart democratic force in the Burlington area for years, helping in every aspect of elections. She has found candidates, helped get signatures to get them on the ballot, knocked on doors, found office space and recruited volunteers to help get candidates elected.
The Spirit of Democracy awardee is Gloria Rogers. This award honors a person who has worked to further Democratic principles by his/her efforts in the community, state and/or nation.
Rogers has worked for peace and justice all her life. She has been active in the NAACP, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, Meals on Wheels, Toys for Tots and was a Big Sister for more than 25 years. Rogers has been honored with the Dr. King Humanitarian Award, and was given the Good Neighbor Award by the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc.
Nichols, a native of Racine County, is a liberal/progressive journalist and author. He has written for the Nation magazine as their national affairs correspondent, for the Capital Times newspaper, and regularly appears on liberal radio and TV shows. Nichols has authored or co-authored books including "The Genius of Impeachment' and "Horsemen of the Trumpocalypse: A Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America."
The public banquet begins with a social hour at 4 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m. and the program at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $50. Go to https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2020awardsbanquet or mail a check payable to DPRC to DPRC, P.O. Box 081825 Racine, WI, 53408.